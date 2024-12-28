NieR: Automata surpasses nine million units sold worldwide

HQ

NieR: Automata has now sold over nine million copies worldwide, according to a statement from Square Enix, who thanked all fans for being part of the journey with a post on X, saying: "This wouldn't be possible without you."

The journey of NieR: Automata has been long, and since its original launch for PlayStation 4 over seven years ago, the game's popularity has driven multiple ports, including to Xbox, Switch, and PC. Its success has also inspired an anime adaptation and (of course) a plethora of merchandise. Well-deserved success, and it's exciting to see what the team has in store for the future.

What are your best memories from NieR: Automata?