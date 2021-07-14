English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Nier: Automata

NieR: Automata is getting Steam upgrade patch tomorrow

It's bringing a whole range of improvements to the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Back in April, developer Platinum Games and publisher Square Enix told us that they have been working on an upgrade patch for the Steam version of NieR: Automata, and more information should be shared "later". Now, it's about time.

As stated in a Twitter post, the Steam patch for NieR: Automata is arriving tomorrow, July 15 at 9am PDT / 6pm CEST, and it will bring a lot of fixes, including HDR detection, bit rate improvements, UI texture upgrade, frame rate adjustments, and more. You can check here for the full details.

Nier: Automata

Related texts

Nier: AutomataScore

Nier: Automata
REVIEW. Written by Kim Orremark

"We can't help but marvel at the madness that Yoko Taro has dreamt up."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy