NieR: Automata is getting Steam upgrade patch tomorrow

Back in April, developer Platinum Games and publisher Square Enix told us that they have been working on an upgrade patch for the Steam version of NieR: Automata, and more information should be shared "later". Now, it's about time.

As stated in a Twitter post, the Steam patch for NieR: Automata is arriving tomorrow, July 15 at 9am PDT / 6pm CEST, and it will bring a lot of fixes, including HDR detection, bit rate improvements, UI texture upgrade, frame rate adjustments, and more. You can check here for the full details.