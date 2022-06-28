Nier: Automata is coming to the Nintendo Switch

HQ

It was just revealed at the Nintendo Direct Mini showcase for June 2022 that Nier: Automata will officially be making its debut on Nintendo's hybrid platform in the coming months. Set to land on the Switch on October 6, 2022, we're told that this version (known as The End of YoRHa Edition) will come with previously released content and additional modes and costumes, including new costumes exclusive to the Switch version of the game. It's also worth noting that this won't be a cloud version of the game.

Pre-orders for the game are open now.