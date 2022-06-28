Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata is coming to the Nintendo Switch

It'll arrive on the platform in October.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It was just revealed at the Nintendo Direct Mini showcase for June 2022 that Nier: Automata will officially be making its debut on Nintendo's hybrid platform in the coming months. Set to land on the Switch on October 6, 2022, we're told that this version (known as The End of YoRHa Edition) will come with previously released content and additional modes and costumes, including new costumes exclusive to the Switch version of the game. It's also worth noting that this won't be a cloud version of the game.

Pre-orders for the game are open now.

Nier: Automata

Related texts

0
Nier: AutomataScore

Nier: Automata
REVIEW. Written by Kim Orremark

"We can't help but marvel at the madness that Yoko Taro has dreamt up."



Loading next content