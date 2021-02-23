Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Nier: Automata

NieR: Automata has sold more than 5.5 million copies

The news was revealed on the fourth anniversary of the title's release.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Today marks the 4th anniversary of NieR: Automata. The highly acclaimed action game from Platinum Games was firstly released back on Feb. 23, 2017 in Japan before it landed in other regions.

To celebrate this occasion, publisher Square Enix revealed some cool news for the game: the worldwide shipment and digital sales combined together, NieR: Automata has sold 5.5 million units already. This is quite impressive, and it proves the popularity of the NieR series.

With NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is arriving soon in April, if it can surpass its predecessor remains to be seen.

Nier: Automata

Related texts

Nier: AutomataScore

Nier: Automata
REVIEW. Written by Kim Orremark

"We can't help but marvel at the madness that Yoko Taro has dreamt up."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy