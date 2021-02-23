NieR: Automata has sold more than 5.5 million copies

You're watching Advertisements

Today marks the 4th anniversary of NieR: Automata. The highly acclaimed action game from Platinum Games was firstly released back on Feb. 23, 2017 in Japan before it landed in other regions.

To celebrate this occasion, publisher Square Enix revealed some cool news for the game: the worldwide shipment and digital sales combined together, NieR: Automata has sold 5.5 million units already. This is quite impressive, and it proves the popularity of the NieR series.

With NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is arriving soon in April, if it can surpass its predecessor remains to be seen.