Nidhogg and Wheel World developer Messhof to launch action roguelike Blood Dungeon in late 2026

During the Day of the Devs showcase that followed Summer Game Fest, developer Messhof, known for Nidhogg and Wheel World most recently, made an appearance to show off its next title, an action roguelike title that asks players to parkour through dungeons, evade monsters, gather power-ups, and otherwise do what they need to do to survive the horrors within.

Known as Blood Dungeon, this game will be coming to PC and consoles in late 2026 and as for what the single-player title will offer its fans, we're told that the aim is to basically survive runs, gather bones, and then spend these bones to get powerful upgrades to make it easier to overcome new quests and arenas, and more.

In total, Blood Dungeon promises nine unlockable characters, each with their traits and weapons, six unlockable survival arenas, over 100 enemy types, over 100 quests, over 100 unlockable weapons and upgrades, and all matched to a soundtrack created by Thomas Hooey.

We don't yet know the firm release date for Blood Dungeon but you can see a bunch of images from the game below.