Nicole Kidman stars as a CEO with a secret in A24's Babygirl

A24 as a production company is often known for its indie horror projects. Granted, as of late, it has expanded to different avenues and areas, including major action as was the case in the expensive (for A24's standards) Civil War. Later this year, A24 will be once again exploring a new section of the film world by debuting a thriller that features Nicole Kidman in the lead role.

It's called Babygirl and it's about a CEO (Kidman) who puts her entire career and her reputation on the line when she enters into an affair with a young intern (Harris Dickerson) working at her company.

Babygirl is directed by Halina Reijn, and also stars Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde. A24 promises that the movie will debut in cinemas "this Christmas", but a firm date is not given just yet. Check out the trailer for the film below.