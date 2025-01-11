Nicole Kidman names her four favourite films

HQ

During her appearance at the Golden Globes, Babygirl actress Nicole Kidman caught up with Letterboxd to answer the question we have all been waiting for: what are her Four Favourites?

This is basically a way to get stars to pick their four favourite films, and for an actress like Kidman who has been around at the pinnacle of Hollywood for decades, her choices included a slate of acclaimed films from the 70s, 90s, and 2000s.

As for what the four picks are, Kidman started by instantly adding the brilliant Clueless to her selection, before accompanying it with The Piano Teacher, then The Piano, and finally, A Woman Under the Influence.

What do you think about Kidman's picks and how many of the four films have you seen?