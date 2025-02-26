Nicole Kidman headlines an upcoming Prime Video thriller film

Next month, Prime Video will be expanding with an all-new film that stars Nicole Kidman in the lead. The film is known as Holland, and it's a thriller where Kidman plays the role of the character Nancy Vandergroot, a woman living a perfect life in the quaint town of Holland, Michigan... or at least that seems to be the case at first.

Soon after Kidman's Nancy and a friend discover that her perfect life is perhaps not as perfect as it first seems and instead there are unsettling and unusual things happening beneath the surface.

Holland is set to debut on Prime Video on March 27, and it's a film that has been directed by Fresh's Mimi Cave, and also stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Matthew Macfayden. You can see the trailer for the film below.