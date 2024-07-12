Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber are The Perfect Couple in this new Netflix series

Dansk
In the new Netflix series The Perfect Couple, Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber are at the top of one of the wealthiest families in Nantucket. They have it all, but when a dead body is found at the beach near their home, days before a big wedding is set to happen, everything is turned upside down.
The limited series is a murder mystery, as detectives seek to find out the truth behind the family and if they really are rich enough to get away with murder. Kidman plays a novelist, and the story ends up becoming more and more like one of her stories.
The series premieres on Netflix on the 5th of September, check out the trailer below: