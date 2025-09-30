Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban have separated

HQ

Nicole Kidman and long-term husband Keith Urban are separating, according to recent reports. The two have been together for 20 years and married for 19. Apparently, Urban has been living outside of the family home since the summer.

According to TMZ, which originally broke the story, the separation is one-sided, with Kidman trying to save the marriage while Urban wanted it to come to an end. Other sources such as Reuters have since been able to confirm the separation, but there's not yet been an official statement from the actor, musician, or their representatives.

Kidman and Urban have two children together, Faith Margaret (14) and Sunday Rose (17). It is currently believed that Kidman has been taking care of the two children.

taniavolobueva/Shutterstock.com

