Nicolas Winding Refn talks about his next film

HQ

Nicolas Winding Refn has made a career out of his distinctive and often mesmerising style. Some would stubbornly call it superficial, others marvel at what can be read between the lines and soak up the atmosphere. In short, he is a man whose work tends to divide audiences.

After an eight-year hiatus from the world of film, time he spent mainly producing TV series instead, he is now planning a grand comeback, but it is also said to be his last, unfortunately.

The project in question is Avenging Silence, which Refn has been talking about for years, and which will be about a European spy who is recruited to eliminate a Japanese mafia boss. Something that in the hands of Refn will of course be both bloody, strange and absolutely damn wonderful.

In an interview with Variety, Refn promises it "will have a lot of glitter and lot of sex and violence" and that "I think it's hard for me to escape my self-indulgent identity in creativity. So there will always be me in it."

What do you think of Refn's films, and which is your favourite?