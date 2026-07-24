Nicolás Otamendi retires from Argentina national team

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Nicolás Otamendi, one of the most veteran players of the Argentina national team, has announced his retirement from the national team, following the loss to Spain in the World Cup final. In a video on Instagram, the 38-year-old centre-back confirmed that he had planned to leave after World Cup.

"Fate decided that my last match would be a World Cup final. It was not the result we wanted, but I leave with my head held high because this group fought until the very last second. I say goodbye with the peace of mind of knowing that I gave everything."

An international with Argentina since 2009, Otamendi played for Argentina in World Cups 2010, 2018, 2022, and 2026, as well as the Copa América editions in 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021, and 2024. In total, 139 appearances with Argentina, concluding with a World Cup final loss, but winning one World Cup and Copa América 2021.

In clubs, he has played for Porto, Valencia, Manchester City, Benfica, and joined River Plate in May.