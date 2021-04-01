Nicolas Doucet has changed his job title to studio director at Team Asobi following PlayStation Japan reorganisation

You're watching Advertisements

The former studio head at PlayStation Japan has now formally changed his job title to studio director at Team Asobi following the reorganisation of PlayStation Japan that began today. As reported on by insider Takashi Mochizuki, Nicolas Doucet will be moving to Team Asobi, which is quite a relief considering a huge proportion of the developers from PlayStation Japan have already left or retired from the studio due to the reorganisation.

This position change does mean that Doucet will be able to continue his fantastic work on the Astro Bot series, which recently just saw the launch of the amazing Astro's Playroom.

We have known for around a month that PlayStation Japan will be merging into Team Asobi, but ever since the announcement, we've industry veterans and iconic names leaving Sony Interactive Entertainment left, right, and centre. As the reorganisation process has officially begun today, April 1, we'll no doubt see more news from various recognisable developers as the weeks move on.