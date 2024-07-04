Nicolas Cage's top five performances

HQ

5. Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans (2009)

Nicolas Cage has made a name for himself as one of those actors who pushes the envelope with facial expressions, voice volume and body language. His overacting has got him laughed out of films like Next, National Treasure, and Wicker Man, but directed by the right person, his explosive yelling has also often been channelled into something very good. That's certainly how Werner Herzog's painfully underrated remake of the 70s thriller of the same name works, in which Cage freaks out so hard you can't look away. It's really good...

4. The Rock (1996)

Sure, sure... Cage's loud-mouthed performance in Michael Bay's loud-mouthed action flick about the terrorist attack on San Francisco is certainly not subtle, nuanced or particularly gentle - it's rather bombastically over-the-top and incredibly silly, but also impressive. Cage brings plenty of character to the bullet-riddled yet tough lab rat Stanley Goodspeed, and contrasted with Sean Connery's tough-as-nails, routinely relentless Mason, they make a phenomenal duo of unlikely action heroes.

3. Matchstick Men (2003)

One of director Ridley Scott's best films (Gladiator/Alien) best films and certainly his most overlooked is definitely Matchstick Men where a Cage in top form portrays the character of Roy Waller whose career as a criminal is thrown into turmoil when his rebellious teenage daughter unexpectedly enters the picture. Here, Cage relies on his early-career efforts where a neurotic insecurity and some obsessive thoughts form a man whose presence is just about to fall apart. Brilliant acting in a brilliant film.

2. Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

Cage's first Oscar was for his role as alcoholic screenwriter Ben Sanderson who, in this remarkable, powerful film, goes to Vegas to drink himself to death but stumbles upon an unexpected friendship with prostitute Sera. Cage's ability to break down his character's typical male idiosyncrasies by embracing Sanderson's neurotically nervous, insecure side made this film absolutely fantastic, which of course it still is.

1. Adaptation. (2002)

If film lovers really want to see Cage's absurdly broad range as a character actor, then Spike Jonze's wonderfully twisted, intimate and genuinely fascinating drama is the way to go, with a Cage in top form shining as twins Charlie and Donald Kaufman. Before the start of shooting here and after the initial rehearsals, Jonze asked Nic to try to get rid of all the typical "Cageisms" he had worked out (and partly overused) over the years and just let the script and the characters "come to him, naturally" which Cage did. The result? His best interpretation of a role, by far.