Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir will arrive on Prime Video in late May

HQ

We've been blessed with information related to Spider-Noir as of this week, as a few days ago, the first images for the series made their arrival and was then soon followed by a ton of extra information that came from an interview. Now we can go one last step further by spotlighting the teaser trailer for the series.

In it, we get to see Nicolas Cage return as Ben Reilly/Spider-Noir, a hero that he has yet to play in a live-action format even if he has experience voicing the web-slinger in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The trailer depicts Reilly's struggles with becoming a Spider-person, how the shivers and shakes unsettled him after being bitten by a spider and then how his abilities formed and gave him the chance to start fighting crime, all in a period world.

Spider-Noir will arrive in both a black and white and a True-Hue Full Colour format, and on top of this trailer arriving, we also got to learn that the show will debut on Prime Video as soon as May 27. Check out the trailer below.

HQ