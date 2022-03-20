Nicolas Cage wants to play the villain Egghead in next Batman

HQ

The Batman has become a huge hit for Warner and more than one sequel is almost dead certain at this point. But who should the next villain be, and whom should play it? Nicolas Cage (The Rock, Con Air, Kick-Ass) has an idea for an exciting villain: Egghead. He also has an idea on the right actor for this role: himself.

Speaking to Fox 7 Austin during the South by Southwest event recently, he said:

"We have this new movie with Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I'm excited to see. I haven't seen it yet but I think he would be terrific. The villain that Vincent Price played on the 60s show, Egghead, I think I want to have a go at Egghead. I think I can make him absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros. I'm down for Egghead."

Egghead was a villain created for the 1960s Batman television series, using an arsenal of tools and weapons inspired by eggs, while also delivering all kinds of egg-related puns. Since then, he has only shown up a few times, like a cameo in The Lego Batman Movie. If Cage gets what he wants, Egghead might return in the future as a horrifying villain fighting Robert Pattinson's Batman.

Would you consider this an egg-cellent (as Egghead would put it) choice, or is there any other villain you would prefer?