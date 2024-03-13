Nicolas Cage torpedoes any hopes of National Treasure 3

HQ

There have been different rumours about a third National Treasure film for years, but none have actually amounted to anything significant. And despite what you may hear in the future, it would seem as though there are no plans to explore a third outing in the film series at all either.

Nicolas Cage has sat down with Screen Rant for an interview, where he talked about National Treasure 3 and basically shut down any hope that there would be another film in the series. Specifically, he stated:

"No, there is no National Treasure 3. If you want to find treasure, don't look at Disney, okay? It's not there."

No doubt the fact that the Disney+ National Treasure series didn't seem to find much success also plays into the fact that Disney doesn't seem inclined to continue the adventure series that so many loved when Cage was at the helm.

Would you like another National Treasure film?