Nicolas Cage takes aim at AI use in the film industry: "This technology wants to take your instrument"

The concern of artificial intelligence and its impact on the entertainment world has become increasingly apparent as of late. For the games area, this has included voice actors striking for protection against AI use, and for the film world, AI's incorporation was one of the main reasons for the lengthy Hollywood strikes recently.

Despite deals and agreements being put in place, Nicolas Cage is still hesitant and concerned about AI in the movie industry, something he voiced his opinions on recently during a speech at the 25th Newport Beach Film Festival.

As per Deadline, Cage stated: "There is a new technology in town. It's a technology that I didn't have to contend with for 42 years until recently. But these 10 young actors, this generation, most certainly will be, and they are calling it EBDR. This technology wants to take your instrument. We are the instruments as film actors. We are not hiding behind guitars and drums."

He continues, "The studios want this so that they can change your face after you've already shot it — they can change your face, they can change your voice, they can change your line deliveries, they can change your body language, they can change your performance."

Before adding, "I'm asking you, if you're approached by a studio to sign a contract, permitting them to use EBDR on your performance, I want you to consider what I am calling MVMFMBMI: my voice, my face, my body, my imagination — my performance, in response. Protect your instrument."

Cage is also one of many actors that has experienced AI impacting his career, as his likeness was used in The Flash when he popped up briefly as Superman. Do you agree with Cage's comments and that young stars need to be more cautious with contracts and how AI is being used in film?