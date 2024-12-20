Nicolas Cage said to be ready to reprise his role as Ghost Rider

Hold on to your hats! Because according to reports, Marvel is planning to reintroduce Nicolas Cage as Johnny Blaze, also known as Ghost Rider, in an upcoming MCU project. Previous attempts to include Cage in Deadpool & Wolverine failed due to scheduling conflicts. Ryan Reynolds, who appeared in the movie, confirmed that they had discussions with Cage, but that it was not possible to go through with his cameo.

A new report from Hollywood-insider Daniel Richtman says that Cage has signed on to return as Ghost Rider in a future Marvel film. Which film is still unclear, but speculation points to the upcoming Avengers films or possibly Spider-Man 4.

Marvel has yet to officially confirm these details, and it remains to be seen how Ghost Rider will be integrated into the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. But one thing's for sure, and that's that we won't be saying no to more Nicolas Cage.

Are you excited to see Cage again as Johnny Blaze?