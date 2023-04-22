Nicolas Cage ranks Nicolas Cage's top five movies

HQ

If you've ever wondered what Nicolas Cage sees as his own top five movies, then fortunately the actor has touched on just this as part of an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

When asked about how he'd rank his own top five films, Cage stated: "I'm going to start with Pig, that's my favorite movie I've ever made. I love Mandy, the movie Panos Cosmatos directed. I love Bringing Out the Dead, which Martin Scorsese directed, and I loved Bad Lieutenant, which Werner Herzog directed. And I loved a movie called Joe that David Gordon Green directed."

Despite having some really iconic films in his wheelhouse, especially during the 90s and 2000s, Cage seems to really favour some of his most recent works, with the award-winning Pig from 2021 topping that list.

How would you rank Cage's top five films of all-time?

