Nicolas Cage plays a mad genius in the upcoming Gunslingers

Nicolas Cage is a very interesting actor at the moment, as he somehow manages to appear in quite big theatrical films like Renfield, Longlegs, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and then also a slate of straight to on-demand flicks too, like the upcoming Gunslingers.

In this film from Lionsgate, Cage plays the role of a mad genius who finds himself wrapped up in the mother of all gunfights after the most wanted man in America appears in a small Kentucky town and begins to cause havoc. The film sees this criminal and his mob looking to seek vengeance, and then depicts how the townsfolk and the local sheriffs come together to hold off this swarm of outlaws.

Gunslingers will be getting a theatrical run, but seemingly quite a limited one, as it will also debut directly on digital and on-demand services at its premiere on April 11. You can see the film's trailer below, which includes Cage delivering a very unusual accent, as well as its official synopsis.

"When the most wanted man in America surfaces in a small Kentucky town, his violent history -- and a blood-thirsty mob seeking vengeance and a king's ransom -- soon follow. As brothers face off against one another and bullets tear the town to shreds, this lightning-fast gunslinger makes his enemies pay the ultimate price for their greed. Academy Award Winner Nicolas Cage, Stephen Dorff, and Heather Graham star in an action-packed Western thriller about true justice in the wild west."