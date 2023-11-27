Nicolas Cage on his The Flash cameo: "It's not what I was told to do on set"

HQ

The Flash ended up being the next in a line of disasters for the DC Extended Universe. But while it did have its problems, it also finally saw Nicolas Cage suiting up as Superman in a big screen flick, following his Superman effort being canned decades ago. Still, the appearance of the famed actor was a strange and CGI-heavy one, and in a recent interview with Wired, Cage touched upon whether or not he believes AI was used in the creation of that scene.

"I'm not saying they used AI on the Superman thing. Maybe they did. I don't know. Maybe it was just CGI, but whatever it was, that's not what I did on the set. As much as I love [director] Andy [Muschietti] and [sister and film producer] Barbara [Muschietti]—and I do think they're great—it's still not what I was told to do on set."

