Nicolas Cage is swinging around the streets of New York in the new Spider-Noir trailer

HQ

A month ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video, we have the full trailer for the upcoming series Spider-Noir, which sees Nicolas Cage reprise the role of Ben Reilly, a character he played in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Instead of returning to the animated world, though, Reilly is back in live-action form, keeping the crime-riddled streets of New York as safe as he can.

When a singer's friend goes missing, Reilly stumbles into a case far bigger than he first imagined. Facing some of the deadliest criminals in New York, he'll be counting on his enhanced Spidey senses, strength, web-slinging and more to come out the other side of this daring caper. Spidey's rogues gallery is out in full force, with Sandman, Silvermane, Tombstone, and Megawatt revealed so far.

Spider-Noir joins Amazon Prime Video on the 27th of May, with eight episodes in its debut season. It's believed should this debut go well, that Amazon and Sony will be planning more spin-off style shows in this vein in the future. Perhaps this is the way to go with Spider-Man, after creating a load of villain movies didn't really work out in Sony's favour.