Nicolas Cage is in talks to star in a live-action 'Spider-Man Noir' series

In a recent interview Collider, Nicolas Cage revealed that he is in talks to star in a live-action 'Spider-Man Noir' series. Cage voiced the lead character in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and is reportedly discussing reprising his role within the show.

"Well, I can say that we have been talking," he said. "It's no secret that I love the character. I think the character provides another mash up of sorts. I can combine my favourite golden age performances, i.e. Robinson, Cagney, Bogart, with a character that is, I guess, widely considered [to be] Stan Lee's masterpiece.

"I see it as a kind of foray into a pop art mash up of, sort of, a [Jungian] Lichtenstein, mash up by way of Bogart and Cagney, but nothing's definitive yet. It's just conversation."

Spider-Man Noir is an alternative version of Spider-Man that is set in a gritty noir version of New York in the 1930s. Unlike the Spider-Man that most of us grew up knowing, this version of the character is a hard-boiled detective that solves crimes.