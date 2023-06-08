Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dead by Daylight

Nicolas Cage introduced himself for Dead By Daylight

An unexpected cross-over, to say the least.

HQ

It's been talked about before, but no one probably expected Nicholas Cage to take the stage at Summer Game Fest to announce the addition of himself to the hit game Dead By Daylight.

However, that's exactly what happened on Thursday night, and with Cage's entry into the horror saga, not only is his iconic look added, but also special abilities can be used to steer Mr. Cage away from all the cunning killers in Behaviour Interactive's acclaimed hide-and-seek game. July 25 is the date to save for those craving more of one of the world's most peculiar actors, and you can of course check out the new trailer below.

Dead by Daylight

