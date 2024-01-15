Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Nicolas Cage: I don't understand why Disney never wanted to make a third National Treasure film

Even though they were a bit ridiculous, the National Treasure films earned bank at the box office.

Despite its preposterous script, there is no denying the charm of the two National Treasure films. The ever-charismatic Nicolas Cage provided some delightful Indiana Jones-inspired treasure hunting in true popcorn fashion, and judging by the box office, many of us still enjoyed the adventures.

Together, the two films grossed more than 800 million dollars at the box office, so it may seem strange that we never got a third chapter. A question that Nicolas Cage has also asked himself and which he raised in a recent interview with Deadline where he said:

"I mean, I enjoy them too, and I think Jon Turteltaub made a couple of classic films for the whole family. I'm still kind of amazed that Disney hasn't wanted to make a third one. I thought the movies brought a lot of joy to the public, and it's certainly interesting about history, and I think all of that is worthwhile filmmaking."

Do you like the National Treasure films and would you like to see a third one with Cage reprising his role?

