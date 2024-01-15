Nicolas Cage: I don't understand why Disney never wanted to make a third National Treasure film

HQ

Despite its preposterous script, there is no denying the charm of the two National Treasure films. The ever-charismatic Nicolas Cage provided some delightful Indiana Jones-inspired treasure hunting in true popcorn fashion, and judging by the box office, many of us still enjoyed the adventures.

Together, the two films grossed more than 800 million dollars at the box office, so it may seem strange that we never got a third chapter. A question that Nicolas Cage has also asked himself and which he raised in a recent interview with Deadline where he said:

"I mean, I enjoy them too, and I think Jon Turteltaub made a couple of classic films for the whole family. I'm still kind of amazed that Disney hasn't wanted to make a third one. I thought the movies brought a lot of joy to the public, and it's certainly interesting about history, and I think all of that is worthwhile filmmaking."

