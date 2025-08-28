Nicolas Cage headlines biblical horror The Carpenter's Son

Nicolas Cage has played countless roles over the years, but soon he will be flexing his talents to appear in a biblical horror film known as The Carpenter's Son. This movie revolves around a protector, Cage's Carpenter, who is tasked with protecting a boy that possesses immense powers, with the caveat that the boy rebels from this protection and begins using his abilities to trigger horrific events.

The film is regarded as a twisted reimagining of Jesus' childhood, as it's set in Roman Egypt and is inspired by the Infancy Gospel of Thomas. While Cage appears as the Carpenter, Noah Jupe takes on the role of the boy, while FKA Twigs takes on duties of the boy's Mother.

We don't yet know the firm release date for The Carpenter's Son, but the recent teaser trailer does affirm that the film will be coming out sometime in "Fall 2025 AD", meaning in the next few months. For a teaser of what it will offer, you can see the first glimpse at the film below.