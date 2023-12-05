Nicolas Cage feels done with film, wants to do TV instead

HQ

One of the industry's most beloved veterans is starting to feel like he's done with film, and in an interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar-winning star and cult B-movie actor tells us that with over 100 roles under his belt, he's ready to do something else.

"I do feel I've said what I've had to say with cinema. I think I took film performance as far as I could."

Cage went on to explain how, at almost 60 years old, he has started to look at the time he has left and what he wants to do with it.

"I was taking stock of how much time I had left. I thought, Okay, my dad died at 75, I'm going to be turning 60. If I'm lucky, I have maybe a good 15 years and hopefully more"

"What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model? It occurred very clearly to me that I want to spend time with my family."

Cage also mentions how streaming and TV is possibly something he can imagine doing in the future, and mentions Bryan Cranston as an inspiration. Something that we here at the editorial office think sounds great.