Nicolas Cage faces the devil in biblical horror The Carpenter's Son

The story of Jesus would never work as a horror film... or would it? Hold my beer, says Lotfy Nathan, who with The Carpenter's Son has managed to weave together something daring and unique — with none other than Nicolas Cage in the role of Joseph.

This first trailer offers us a glimpse of the darkness and madness that awaits, with Nathan himself citing inspiration from the Infancy Gospel of Thomas — an apocryphal text that depicts Jesus' childhood in alternative versions beyond the canonical gospels.

The result looks to be a delightfully twisted yet sharp genre fusion where religion meets gothic, supernatural horror. Expect strange occurrences, shadowy figures, profound spiritual questions, and — of course — Satan himself in the flesh. The U.S. theatrical release is set for November 14, 2025, and unsurprisingly, the film has already sparked controversy among believers. But as with so many stories in the horror genre, it's often the most provocative ideas that linger the longest.

All signs point to The Carpenter's Son becoming a major talking point, especially within Christian circles. And as long as the cast — led by Cage — can deliver the same intensity hinted at in the trailer, this might turn into something truly special. Watch the trailer below.