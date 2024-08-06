Nicolas Cage almost appeared as Ghost Rider in Deadpool & Wolverine

HQ

This story contains spoilers from Deadpool & Wolverine!

Deadpool & Wolverine was certainly packed with cameos from the days when Fox owned the rights to the X-Men and a host of other characters. We saw Chris Evans as the Human Torch, Wesley Snipes as Blade, Dafne Keen as X-23 and much more. During production, there was even talk of casting Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider, as a recent report from Collider tells us. However, he never elaborated on why it never materialised, but simply said:

"Yes. Came to a conversation for sure. Yeah, but no."