Nicolas Cage accepted roles in B-movies to pay off his housing debt

There has been a lot of news and speculation about Nicolas Cage and the reason behind his involvement in countless B-movies over the years. People have claimed that he no longer cares or has simply lost his touch. Allegations he now once and for all chooses to put a lid on in an interview with CBS News where he talks about the crash in the housing market that resulted in him being seriously indebted, money he has now managed to pay back.

"I was over-invested in real estate. The real estate market crashed, and I couldn't get out in time. I paid them all back, but it was about $6 million. I never filed for bankruptcy."

"Work was always my guardian angel. It may not have been blue chip, but it was still work. Even if the movie ultimately is crummy, they know I'm not phoning it in, that I care every time."

He has also mentioned to GQ that it was most difficult when he appeared in four films a year, that he had to find something of substance in them to grab hold of in order to give his best.

"When I was doing four movies a year, back to back to back, I still had to find something in them to be able to give it my all,"

"They didn't work, all of them. Some of them were terrific, like Mandy, but some of them didn't work. But I never phoned it in. So if there was a misconception, it was that. That I was just doing it and not caring. I was caring."

