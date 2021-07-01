Nico Parker to play Joel's daughter Sarah in HBO's The Last of Us adaptation

Ever since the announcement that Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will play Joel and Ellie respectively in HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us, the only other casting we had heard of was Gabriel Luna, who will play Tommey, Joel's brother. However, now we can report that Nico Parker (daughter of Thandiwe Newton and Dumbo star) will be portraying Sarah, Joel's daughter in the show.

Reported by Deadline, the casting will see Parker play Sarah Miller, the daughter of Joel, who (spoiler alert) dies very early on in the first game, around the same time that the outbreak begins.

The show itself is set to follow the events of the game, and will see Pascal's Joel and Ramsey's Ellie travelling across America, while trying to survive the remnants of humanity and the infected that plague the lands.

Right now, the show is still in the early stages of production, so don't expect to see a trailer anytime soon, as the show is slated to begin filming next month.

Thanks, Deadline.