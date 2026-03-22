Nico O'Reilly gives Manchester City victory at the EFL Cup, defeating Arsenal

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Manchester City has defeated Arsenal to claim their fifth EFL Cup. Nico O'Reilly scored twice in four minutes in the second half to help Man City lift their first title in two years, since their last Premier League title in 2023/24.

This makes Manchester City the second most decorated team in the League Cup, behind Liverpool, with nine victories, and remarkably, only one final lost, in 1974. Arsenal will have to wait longer for thE Carabao Cup: their only two victories came in 1987 and 1993.

Now the bigger question: will this victory serve as extra motivation for Guardiola and his men to turn the league around? Arsenal leads in the Premier League nine points clear of Manchester City, with one game in hand. Manchester City could reduce the gap to six points in equal terms... and in only one month, on April 19, Manchester City will host a duel with Arsenal at the Etihad.

Do you think Manchester City can win Premier League too at the end of the season?