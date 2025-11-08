Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny sets the date for its Nintendo Switch 2 launch

HQ

Good news, Nintendo Switch 2 users. Another recent game that debuted without a Switch 2 edition will soon be coming to the hybrid successor system. After formerly launching on nearly every platform, GameMill Entertainment will be bringing Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny to Switch 2, the day after Metroid Prime 4: Beyond arrives.

Yep, on December 5, you'll be able to check out the family-friendly fantasy action-RPG. It will run at 1240p on the platform and at 60 fps, and it'll offer improved lighting, particle effects, anti-aliasing, and more. Those who owned the original Switch version of the game will also be glad to know that the Switch 2 edition will be available as a free performance update, meaning no additional cost needing to be incurred to get the extra benefits.

The one catch worth knowing for the Switch 2 edition is that it will debut physically and digitally as a Game-Key Card, meaning it won't all be stored on a physical cartridge. With all of this in mind, check out the Switch 2 edition trailer below.