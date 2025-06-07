Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny revealed at Summer Game Fest

HQ

As part of the ongoing Summer Game Fest showcase, developer GameMill Entertainment popped up to reveal a new action-RPG utilising many Nickelodeon characters.

Regarded as Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny, this game brings together many Nickelodeon heroes for a top-down adventure with fantasy elements and real-time combat. We can expect appearances from SpongeBob SquarePants (is this the leaked game from earlier?) and more, and the gameplay is said to be for all ages.

Check out the game's trailer and description below. It will be launching on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch this autumn.

"Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny is a vibrant, universe-spanning mashup that brings iconic Nickelodeon heroes into a world of fantasy-style tropes and real-time RPG action. Roll the dice and dive into a wild, action-packed adventure with SpongeBob and more Nickelodeon characters! Get ready for epic battles, dynamic environments, and recognizable character moments, all with an engaging gameplay experience for players of all ages."