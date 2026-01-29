Nicki Minaj declares herself Trump's "number one fan"

HQ

Nicki Minaj publicly declared herself Donald Trump's "number one fan" during an appearance with the US president in Washington, DC, where she also showed off a newly issued Trump "gold card" visa.

The Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper joined Trump on stage at a Treasury Department event, later posting images of the gold card (a fast-track residency program introduced in December) saying she was finalising her citizenship paperwork.

The scheme grants US residency and a path to citizenship to wealthy applicants in exchange for a $1 million payment plus a processing fee. The program has drawn criticism for launching alongside tougher immigration enforcement and ongoing protests linked to recent fatal incidents involving immigration agents (including the killing of Alex Pretti).

The rapper had previously criticised Trump-era immigration policies and has spoken about arriving in the United States as a child. Despite that history, she praised Trump's leadership at the event and said she would not allow opponents to "bully" him. The appearance comes as immigration policy remains a flashpoint in US politics and public debate...