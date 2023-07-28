Nicki Minaj makes Call of Duty debut, Snoop Dogg returns

HQ

You definitely didn't ask for it, and you probably didn't expect it, but Nicki Minaj is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. As part of Season 5.0, which debuts on August 2, Activision will be celebrating 50 years of hip-hop by incorporating various rappers into the games.

This will see Snoop Dogg making his return to the Call of Duty franchise, after previously being a playable Operator in Warzone and former CoDs. Then to add to this, Nicki Minaj is joining the fray and bringing lots of pink weapon skins to boot. We're also promised 21 Savage as well, although his Operator skin has yet to be revealed.

The Operators will all be sold as purchasable bundles, and as part of this hip-hop event, we're told that various war tracks and other goodies will be made available to fans, some of which will surprisingly be free!

Check out the Season 5.0 launch trailer and roadmap below to see what maps, guns and other new content is being added next week.