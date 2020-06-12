Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix leaked by Target

Nowadays, game leaks actually often come from big retailers or classification boards, and these sources usually are seen as solid and highly believable. This time the information even comes from both, which means the official confirmation might arrive sooner than later.

According to source @Wario64, retailer Target just created product pages for Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, with all the details written. The game seems to be the sequel to the 2018 game, Nickelodeon Kart Racers.

On the product page we can find some interesting details:

●there will be 30 playable characters and 70 crew characters. All from the Nickelodeon series, including Jojo Siwa, Spongebob, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rugrats, Hey Arnold!, Ren & Stimpy, The Loud House, and more!

●28 tracks and 2 arenas

●Online function up to 8 players and 4-player Local Multi-Player

●Customizable Karts with multiple power-ups and special attacks

If this doesn't convince you, the Australian Classification Board has also rated the game. You can check this link, and learn that Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix is developed by GameMill Entertainment and published by Maximum Games, and the game is classified as G, General.

So far judging by the product pages from Target, we know the game will be on Xbox One and PS4, however, it is still possible that it lands on Switch or other platforms because it is simply marked as "Multi-Platform" on ACB's website. We just have to wait for the official confirmation. The release date on Target page is Oct 6, 2020, and the price is $39.99.

Would you like to play Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix?