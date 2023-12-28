Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 DLC leaks online

Mr. Krabs' moveset along with some cosmetics have made their way to social media.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In October, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 announced that its first DLC characters would be Mr. Krabs, Zuko, and Rocksteady. The Krusty Krab owner, firebender, and superpowered rhinoceros don't have release dates yet, but some images of them have leaked.

A lot of the images are concerned with Mr. Krabs, and from the looks of the leak, it seems he'll be the first character available for players to buy. With big hammer swings, sword flourishes, and that famous crab walk, the crustacean looks like he's going to slot right in with the rest of the wacky roster.

In terms of cosmetics, we got a sneak peek at Zuko's Blue Spirit costume, and Rocksteady has his robotic form to use as a costume as well.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Related texts



Loading next content