Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 DLC leaks online

In October, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 announced that its first DLC characters would be Mr. Krabs, Zuko, and Rocksteady. The Krusty Krab owner, firebender, and superpowered rhinoceros don't have release dates yet, but some images of them have leaked.

A lot of the images are concerned with Mr. Krabs, and from the looks of the leak, it seems he'll be the first character available for players to buy. With big hammer swings, sword flourishes, and that famous crab walk, the crustacean looks like he's going to slot right in with the rest of the wacky roster.

In terms of cosmetics, we got a sneak peek at Zuko's Blue Spirit costume, and Rocksteady has his robotic form to use as a costume as well.