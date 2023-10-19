Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 delayed

HQ

The upcoming fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has been delayed to the 7th of November, 2023 for its digital release. A physical release is coming on the 1st of December.

This is only a delay of a few days for the digital version, as it was originally meant to launch on the 3rd of November. As a consolation prize, players who buy the game within the first week of launch will get the Patrick's Elastic Waistband costume for free.

This isn't going to please physical copy purchasers, though, as they'll miss out on the skin and have to wait an extra period of time.