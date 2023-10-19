Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 delayed

Physical versions of the game will be coming later now, on the 1st of December.

The upcoming fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has been delayed to the 7th of November, 2023 for its digital release. A physical release is coming on the 1st of December.

This is only a delay of a few days for the digital version, as it was originally meant to launch on the 3rd of November. As a consolation prize, players who buy the game within the first week of launch will get the Patrick's Elastic Waistband costume for free.

This isn't going to please physical copy purchasers, though, as they'll miss out on the skin and have to wait an extra period of time.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

