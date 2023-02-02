Nick Offerman hasn't played The Last of Us

HQ

Nick Offerman, star of episode 3 of The Last of Us, has revealed that he's not played a video game in 25 years, and his last experience with the medium was Banjo-Kazooie.

Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, when asked if he'd played The Last of Us, Offerman said "I'm very indulgent, and I lost a couple of weeks to a video game called Banjo-Kazooie. Two weeks went by, and I was like, oh my God - the slow dopamine drip is so delicious."

"Then it's over, and you're like 'yes, I won', and immediately I'm like, 'what have I done with my life?'," Offerman went on to say. "And so I decided I'm never going to do that again - and thankfully, because games have gotten so good, like The Last of Us, that I think I'd be in a basement and I wouldn't even be going to audition for shows like this."

Offerman's portrayal of Bill in The Last of Us has earned widespread critical praise, and so it doesn't seem too bad he skipped out on playing the game. Both Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey didn't play The Last of Us to prepare for their roles of Joel and Ellie as well.