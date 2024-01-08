Nick Offerman has ideas for how Bill and Frank could return in The Last of Us

HQ

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett managed to win over gamers and TV fans during their performance as Bill and Frank in episode 3 of The Last of Us last year. While it does seem like they will only feature in that one episode, Offerman shared that he had some thoughts on how the characters could come back.

When asked by Deadline whether he'd be back at all as Bill, Offerman had the following to say: "I would have to ask somebody with a higher pay grade than myself. It certainly has been pitched. I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they met each other. It could be a musical. We're not short on ideas. We'll just we'll see what Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] come up with."

It seems Offerman is definitely up for returning to the role, but it would be a challenge to see how the writers could allow him to do that. A prequel is certainly an option, but if it takes place before the two meet, it might not include the chemistry between the actors that we grew to love in episode 3.