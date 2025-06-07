Nick Offerman blasts man who used Ron Swanson to spread hate on Pride Month

HQ

If you want to spread homophobia, don't try and use Nick Offerman to do it. Not only did the man play Bill in The Last of Us - a man who had a relationship with another man - but he also played Ron Swanson.

A character which one social media user decided to edit in a clip to spread hate of Pride Month. Using a clip from the series Parks and Recreation, in which Swanson throws a computer into a trash bin, the user edited a pride flag in place of the computer.

Offerman caught the post, and decided to weigh in with his two cents. "Ron was best man at a gay wedding you dumb fuck. #HappyPride," he wrote.

Offerman got his fair share of backlash for his portrayal of Bill during The Last of Us, but it seems he's quite happy to clap back whenever someone tries to spread homophobia online.