Nick Offerman bashes homophobic responses to The Last of Us

While The Last of Us' adaptation may have stuck pretty closely to the source material, the one episode that deviated heavily was episode 3. The love story of Bill and Frank was a touching look at how life can continue inside the apocalypse, but of course as it was a story about two men the worst kinds of people attacked the episode.

Nick Offerman - who played Bill - recently accepted a Spirit Award for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series, where he took his moment to bash those that had been calling episode 3 a "gay story."

"When homophobic hate comes my way and says, 'Why did you have to make it a gay story?'" said Offerman. "We say, 'Because you ask questions like that. It's not a gay story it's a love story, you asshole."

It's quite strange that homophobic gamers are even bothering to watch The Last of Us, as we're sure to see Ellie develop her own relationship next season, which will then set off another lot of needless hate, probably.