Nick Kyrgios wins first singles match since March 2025, beats Moutet at the Stuttgart Open

HQ

Nick Kyrgios defeated Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-4 in the Stuttgart Open round of 32, an ATP 250 tournament on grass, which marked an important milestone: his first singles victory in 15 months. The 31-year-old Australian has been going through a series of injuries in his wrist and knees, undergoing multiple surgeries, that kept him out of competition for most of 2023, 2024, and 2025, causing him to be unranked in the ATP Tour. In 2022 he was ranked as high as World No. 6 and reached the Wimbledon final.

Kyrgios' last singles victory was against Mackie MacDonald in March 2025, at the Indian Wells (which in itself had been his first win in nearly three years). Kyrgios did beat WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka last December, in a friendly "Battle of the Sexes" match that received heavy backlash.

Kyrgios, known for his mocking and unfiltered attitude, did not play since last January. "There were so many times I was ​thinking: 'Why am I playing? What more do I need to do?' And I look ​at you guys and this is why I'm playing, so I'll hang around a little longer", said Kyrgios after his win.

Kyrgios will next face the Japanese player Sho Shimabukuro on Thursday.