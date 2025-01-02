Nick Kyrgios returns to the tennis court after 18 months of injury

HQ

Nick Kyrgios, 29-year-old Australian tennis player, suffered a wrist injury during a practice session in June 2023, tearing his scapholunate ligament. He subsequently missed the rest of the season and all 2024, as his injure required further reconstructive surgery. He returned on December 31st, 2024, for the Brisbane International (the first tournament of the 2025 season), but lost after a long match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Despite playing in fron of his local audience, Kyrgios coudln't defeat Perricard. It ended up being an incredibly demanding tournament, and the three sets were decided in tie breaks: 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (4-7) and 7-6 (7-3). When the match ended, he didn't hide his wrist pain.

"If I'm able to play, I'm able to play. But the reality kind of set in for me", Kyrgios said, referring to the Australian Open that begins next week. "I think I almost need a miracle, and I need, like, the stars to align for my wrist to hold up in a Grand Slam".

Kyrgios, however, was optimistic that, even if the match ended in defeat, he stood up against Perricard, currently ATP nº31. "It was good to say that I can still play a level against someone like that, who is coming off the best year of their career and only getting better."

Kyrgios had a career highest ranking of 13 in 2016. He has won seven ATP Tour single titles and reached the 2022 Wimbledon final, but lost it to Novak Djokovic. This week, Kyrgios teamed up with Nole for doubles, and went on to win their first match, but lost the second.