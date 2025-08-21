Nick Kyrgios retires from US Open

HQ

Hours before the draw for US Open singles, we have a withdrawal: Nick Kyrgios will not play in New York, likely due to pain on his wrist, as he never fully recovered from injury.

Nick Kyrgios, the Australian tennis player who once reached a best ranking of World No. 13 in 2016, suffered a wrist injury during a practice session in June 2023, tearing his scapholunate ligament, and had to undergo reconstructive surgery. He returned to the pitch the last day of 2024, losing to Perricard at the Brisbane International, but has since then failed to gain traction, withdrawing from the entire clay and grass court, including Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Since Miami Masters in March, he only played one doubles match at Washington Open with Monfils, losing, and has now announced that he will also miss the US Open. It was going to be his first appearance at US Open since 2022, but the 30 year old will have to wait another year. His place will be filled by a "lucky loser".

Kyrgios has been making into quite a few headlines lately, not for his play but for his words, as he recently slammed Rafa Nadal, saying he despised him, and was once again ranting about Jannik Sinner, even if some of his fans are starting to get tired of his attitude.