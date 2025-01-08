Nick Kyrgios' nightmare continues: He is in doubt for the Australian Open next week

HQ

With the first Grand Slam of the year about to kick off, one of the local stars might not make it. Nick Kyrgios, 29-year-old Australian tennis player, returned to the tennis court last week in the Brisbane International, both singles and doubles, teaming up with his Wimbledon 2022 final executioner, Novak Djokovic.

But he left that tournament in pain, and today he has announced that he will cancel an exhibition match with Djokovic on Thursday, because an ultrasound had revealed a grade one strain in his abdomen.

So, as a precautionary measure, as said by Australian Open director Carig Tiley (quoted on BBC), Kyrgios has decided to save forces for the Grand Slam, that begins next Sunday. Hopefully he can recover, because Kyrgios already missed half of 2023 and the entirety of the 2024 season due to a wrist injury that required several surgeries.