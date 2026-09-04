Nick Kyrgios is banned for one month after testing positive for cocaine

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Nick Kyrgios can play tennis again after completing his ban for testing positive in cocaine, which was reduced to one month. In mid-August, the news broke that Kyrgios had tested positive for cocaine during a test at the Mallorca Open, on June 22. Kyrgios wrote a statement saying he took full responsibility for it and apologizing to the fans, family, sponsors and everyone close to him

It has been known today that Kyrgios accepted a one-month ban by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), which has already been completed, meaning the Australian player, 31, is eligible for competitions again.

The reason behind the low sanction is that ITIA accepted that he used cocaine outside of competitions. Kyrgios took the cocaine at a nightclub in Magaluf in the early hours of June 20, before the tournament. He could have faced a three-month ban, but it was reduced after entering a treatment programme.