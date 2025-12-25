Nick Kyrgios gives promising update and hopes that he will get wildcard for Australian Open

HQ

Nick Kyrgios will be making the tennis headlines this week, as he takes part in the Battle of the Sexes against Aryna Sabalenka (on Sunday December 28). However, his own battle, to come back to the men's tennis elite, could come shortly after, at the Australian Open, where he is hoping to get a wildcard entry.

The 30-year-old Australian has won seven ATP singles titles, and his best position in a Grand Slam was reaching the Wimbledon final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in 2022. Since then, a series of injuries has caused him to drop to World No. 673, and have frustrated all his attempts to return during the 2025 season.

His period of protected ranking has expired, so he will need a wildcard to play at the Australian Open, said the tournament director Craig Tiley. And the decision to grant him a wildcard will only be made if Kyrgios confirms he is fit to play in Melbourne (via Tennis365).

On his part, Kyrgios told the Australian Associated Press that he feels much better. "I don't know whether to call it a miracle or anything, but my knee feels like it's gotten younger by a couple of years. I was with my masseuse and physio last night and something really has changed with my knee. It's not swelling. It's not feeling bad after a session."

A wildcard entry at the Australian Open would help him jump back into tennis elite. That's only if his wrist and knee problems don't come back, too...